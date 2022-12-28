Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) CEO Open Letter to Shareholders: A Look Back at a Year of Resilience and a Look Forward to a Bright Future

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 /

Dear shareholders,

As the year comes to a close, I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your continued support and confidence in our company. It has been a challenging year for all of us, but I am proud of the resilience and dedication that our team has shown in navigating these unprecedented times.

I am pleased to report that despite the challenges we faced, our company has made significant progress. We have also continued to focus on sustainability, innovation, and our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate.

As we enter the holiday season, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you and your loved ones. I hope that you are able to take some time to rest, recharge, and celebrate with those closest to you.

I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional company and am optimistic about the future. I look forward to continuing to work with you in the coming year to drive sustainable growth and create value for all of our stakeholders.

Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season,

Jake P. Noch

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board of Directors

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732655/Music-Licensing-Inc-OTC-SONG-CEO-Open-Letter-to-Shareholders-A-Look-Back-at-a-Year-of-Resilience-and-a-Look-Forward-to-a-Bright-Future

img.ashx?id=732655

