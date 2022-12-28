Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its fourth-quarter and annual 2022 financial results on Monday, January 9, 2023 after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005544/en/