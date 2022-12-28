Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, announced today that Chief Executive Officer John Rood is named as one of the top+20+dynamic+CEOs+of+2022+by+The+CEO+Publication.

Rood joined Momentus in August 2021. Under his leadership, the Company transitioned from a start-up to a publicly traded space infrastructure services firm, flew its inaugural mission and established the initial flight heritage of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle, implemented its National Security Agreement with the U.S. Government, secured new business including an agreement with NASA, and established a team of industry leaders with world-class talent and experience in complex space and aerospace programs for government civil and military organizations and commercial customers.

"2022 marked a pivotal year for our team. We conducted our first mission, delivered eight customer satellites to orbit, expanded Momentus' services to new geographies, signed service agreements with civil and commercial customers, and continued to test and advance our technology," said Rood. "As we look toward a new year, our focus is on delivering trusted in-space services for our customers, delivering successful outcomes for our government stakeholders, and innovating our technologies and services to meet the needs of a thriving space economy."

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005546/en/

