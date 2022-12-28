LifeStance to Present in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ( LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the presentation are as follows:
Presenters: Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO, and Danish Qureshi, President and COO
Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 7:30 a.m. (Pacific time)
Moderated by: Lisa Gill

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance ( LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 5,400 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 32 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

Investor Contact:
Monica Prokocki
VP of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Brooke Matthews
Director of Public Relations
[email protected]
