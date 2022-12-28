Fiserv Enters into New Contract with Frank Bisignano

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it has entered into a new employment agreement with Frank Bisignano to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer through December 2027. Bisignano will also continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

“With a deep commitment to clients and a proven track record of execution, Frank has been a driving force in the growth and global technology leadership at Fiserv,” said Doyle Simons, Lead Independent Director of the Board of Directors. “Frank’s continued leadership enables us to create further value for our shareholders by delivering growth through innovation and discipline.”

Bisignano said, “I look forward to the ongoing successful execution of our winning strategy, which is already demonstrating strong results and momentum. With our robust platform of solutions, leading technology, and the best talent, Fiserv will continue to deliver for our shareholders, clients and associates in a dynamic market.”

The new contract also includes a variety of governance enhancements to more closely align with market standards.

Bisignano joined Fiserv in 2019 through the acquisition of First Data, where he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv in July of 2020 and Chairman of the Board in May of 2022.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud- based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, the FORTUNE® 500, and has been recognized as one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for 11 of the past 14 years and named among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company for two consecutive years. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

