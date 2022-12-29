GuruFocus is proud to announce that users can now add five new segment data charts to their stock summary dashboard pages.

The charts include a flowchart that graphs how the company makes its money, two pie charts that break down a company’s revenue by business segments and geographical segments and two segment bar charts that illustrate the segment data over the past few years. Said charts allow the user to study trends about the profitability of a company’s product-line business segments or geographic region segments.

Stock summary page access and customization

GuruFocus’ built-in stock summary page contains the new charts between the “Financials” and “Operating Data” sections of the page.

To access the charts, enter the desired stock ticker in the GuruFocus search bar and click on the “Summary” tab.

If you see the “Switch to My View” link, then you are viewing the built-in stock summary page that includes the new charts.

Users can also add the new charts to their customized stock summary dashboard. Click on “Switch to My View” to access the customizable stock summary dashboard.

You can then click on the “Add Component” button to open a pop-up window illustrating the new segment data charts.

Notice that the new charts have a red dot in the upper-right corner. Click on the “+ Add” button to add the sections to the stock summary dashboard page.

The “Events” widget allows you to view information about the company’s earnings releases, dividends and stock splits. The green section gives information about the upcoming events while the white section gives information about past events.

Click on the “Done” button to save the settings.

Segments data on 30-year financial pages

Users can also view the segments data on the 30-year financials pages.

For each business segment, users can click on the “Trend” chart to view the segment revenue data as a chart. The charts include both quarterly and annual segment data.

How to read and interpret the segment data charts

GuruFocus supports the new segment data charts for both U.S. and international companies. To provide examples, we discuss the charts for Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE ( XPAR:MC, Financial).

The flowchart starts by funneling the company’s segment revenue data into total revenue and then breaking down the expenses in stages: cost of goods sold, operating expenses and provisions for taxes.

For fiscal 2022, Apple’s iPhone sales of $205.5 billion represented approximately 52.1% of total revenue. Likewise, sales in services represented 19.8% of total revenue while sales in wearables, home and accessories represented 10.5% of total revenue.

Users can also view the flowchart for past years by selecting the desired year from the drop-down menu.

Apple’s iPhone sales of $192 billion represented approximately 52.5% of the company’s total revenue for fiscal 2021.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant had cost of goods sold of $213 billion, resulting in gross profit of $152.8 billion and gross margin of approximately 41.8%.

Revenue structure pie charts

The stock summary page contains two revenue structure pie charts, one for the company’s business segments and one for the company’s geographical segments.

Apple’s three largest geographical segments for fiscal 2022 are the U.S., Europe and Greater China, with segment revenue weights of 37.5%, 24.1% and 18.8%. The company reported approximately $147.9 billion in revenue for its U.S. region and approximately $95.1 billion for its Europe region.

Historical revenue segment charts

The stock summary page also contains segment bar charts that illustrate the company’s segment revenue data over the past years. The charts allow users to view the segment data as values, percentage of total revenue and year-over-year changes.

While Apple’s iPhone revenue represented approximately 63% of total revenues during fiscal 2016, iPhone revenues declined to approximately 50% of total revenue in fiscal 2020 yet rebounded to approximately 52% of total revenue in fiscal 2022.

Geographically, Apple’s revenues in the U.S. region represented between 35% and 39% of total revenue over the past seven years while revenues in Europe represented between 23% and 25% of total revenue. Although revenues in the Greater China region represented approximately 22% of total revenue during fiscal 2016, Greater China region revenues declined to less than 19% of total revenue during fiscal 2022.

Louis Vuitton

Paris, France-based luxury goods giant Louis Vuitton ( XPAR:MC, Financial) operates several business segments, including fashion and leather goods, perfumes and cosmetics, selective retailing, watches and jewelry, wines and spirits and other. For the year ending December 2021, sales in fashion and leather goods totaled 30.8 billion Euros (approximately $32.681 billion), representing approximately 48% of total revenues.

For fiscal 2021, Louis Vuitton reported approximately €20.4 billion in cost of goods sold, resulting in a gross profit of approximately €43.9 billion and a gross margin of approximately 68.3%.

Louis Vuitton reported revenues of €4.1 billion in France, representing just 6.4% of total revenue. On the other hand, the company’s two largest geographic regions in terms of revenue during fiscal 2021 were Asia ex. Japan and the U.S., with revenue weights of 34.8% and 25.8%.

Louis Vuitton’s Asia ex. Japan sales increased from approximately 26.39% of total revenue for the year ending December 2016 to 34.83% for the year ending December 2021. Likewise, the company’s U.S. sales ranged between 23% and 26% of total revenue during the past six years.

If you have further questions or suggestions about GuruFocus and its services, feel free to contact us or schedule a free session. As always, we welcome comments about any suggestions you may have with the segment data feature.