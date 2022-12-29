Sprinklr Named 'Exemplary Vendor' in 2023 Customer Experience Management Value Index by Ventana Research

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has been named an ‘Exemplary Vendor’ in the inauguralVentana+Research+2023+Customer+Experience+Management+Value+Index. Sprinklr is recognized for providing an AI-powered unified enterprise software platform that breaks down operational silos for CXM, and is ranked first for its commitment to helping clients understand and maximize long-term product value.

Confirming the value of Sprinklr%26rsquo%3Bs+unified+approach to customer experience management, the report states: “Through 2026, the establishment of CX application suites on a common platform will become the focal point of the drive to optimize customer and organization engagement.”

The report assesses 22 vendors to evaluate how well they address buyers’ requirements for CXM software based on seven key categories: usability, manageability, reliability, capability, adaptability, vendor validation, and total cost of ownership/return on investment.

Sprinklr is one of the top three vendors overall in the Customer Experience categories and is ranked first in the Validation category.

According to the report, “The vendors that rank the highest overall in the aggregated and weighted Customer Experience Categories are Value Index Leaders Adobe, Salesforce and Sprinklr…Sprinklr has built a platform for AI and workflow automation with domain-specific applications for Care, Research, Social Engagement and Marketing/Advertising integrated throughout…its leadership in Validation sources from roadmap transparency and clarity, and a documented commitment to customer support before and during the sales and onboarding process.”

Comments on the News:

“Congratulations to Sprinklr on being an Exemplary vendor in Ventana Research’s CXM Value Index,” said Keith Dawson, Research Director for Customer Experience, Ventana Research. “Sprinklr’s work blending marketing processes with service and social engagement illustrate the strategic importance of making CX an organization-wide effort.”

“The ability to deliver human experiences for every customer, on any channel, is the single most strategic investment for the modern enterprise. We understood this from the beginning, and took the time to create a unified platform that is defining and leading the unified customer experience management category,” said Ragy Thomas, Founder & CEO, Sprinklr. “Ventana’s research validates our unified approach to CXM, and highlights our commitment to delivering an unparalleled level of customer support. As we head into 2023, we want companies in every industry to know that you have a partner and platform in Sprinklr that was purpose-built to solve the CXM challenges of today and exceed the customer expectations of tomorrow.”

Additional Resources:

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

