On Jan. 10, Intel will officially welcome to market the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and the Intel Xeon CPU Max Series, as well as the Intel Data Center GPU Max Series for high performance computing (HPC) and AI.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Intel will officially welcome to market the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Hosted by Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel, and Lisa Spelman, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel Xeon Products, the event will highlight the value of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the Intel Max Series product family, while showcasing customer, partner and ecosystem support.

The event will demonstrate how Intel is addressing critical needs in the marketplace with a focus on a workload-first approach, performance leadership in key areas such as AI, networking and HPC, the benefits of security and sustainability, and how the company is delivering significant outcomes for its customers and the industry.

Launch Event:

When: 10 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2023

Where: Livestream and replay on the Intel+Newsroom

