Grindr is giving this holiday season with GRINDR UNWRAPPED, their annual, informal report on what Grindr users loved for themselves and for the culture in the past year.

The report has two parts. First, Grindr uses anonymous, aggregated data to highlight insights about their users such as which cities have the most active Grindr users (hint: it's a certain district somewhere), the busiest time of day globally on the app (9pm) and the most explored countries (hint: c’est bon). Second, Grindr also surveyed 10,000 users on their favorite queer pop culture of 2022. The full report launches today at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unwrapped.grindr.com%2F and can be found in-app for Grindr’s millions of users.

“It hasn’t been the easiest year for our community – we’ve had high highs with moments like the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act and Grindr going public, and plenty of low lows with increased transphobic and homophobic legislation and atrocities like the shooting at Club Q,” said Alex Black, Grindr’s Director of Marketing. “GRINDR UNWRAPPED this year is a fun, authentic reflection of what our users got up to and got into in 2022, and we’re glad to help add some levity to the end of year madness.”

Some notable stats include:

Users in Washington, D.C. can now claim they're the most active on the app

“Hung,” “trans,” and “feet” were the three most searched profile tags

Taylor Swift claimed Top Profile Song with “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” while Beyoncé reigned supreme with Top Album (“Renaissance” … heard of it?)

New this year, Grindr added a section about its popular feature: Boost. Boost puts Grindr users’ profiles in the spotlight for an hour of increased chats and views. On average, users received nearly 10x more views and 5x more chats when using Boost:

AVG VIEWED ME WITHOUT BOOST: 29 views

29 views AVG VIEWED ME WITH BOOST: 233 views

233 views AVG CHATS RECEIVED WITHOUT BOOST: 16 chats

16 chats AVG CHATS RECEIVED WITH BOOST: 85 chats

GRINDR UNWRAPPED is the latest in a series of projects exploring new ways to help keep Grindr users connected. It follows Grindr’s 2022 Emmy-nominated original web series Bridesman, multi-city, in-person Valentine’s Day and Pride events, and the launch of My Tags, which let’s users share what they’re into and search for others based on interests.

