NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Tae founded a non-profit to provide free lessons to students in need of academic support. A Heartwarming Project Action Grant helped Tae purchase books for the program. Know a teen interested in helping their community? Apply before the 12/31 deadline.

