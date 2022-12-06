Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, hosted the first public demonstration of its Beta 2 surgical robotic platform on December 6, 2022, highlighting the latest evolution of its differentiated technology and showcasing recent cadaveric testing. Supporting presentations by representatives from leading healthcare provider University Hospitals and renowned surgeon Dr. Igor Belyansky outlined the extensive opportunity for Vicarious to address current shortcomings in surgical robotics at the system and user level.

“The finalization of our Beta 2 surgical platform is the culmination of years of hard work and marks an important milestone in our development pathway,” said Adam Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Vicarious Surgical. “I’d like to thank our employees, as well as our hospital system and surgeon partners for their contributions to this achievement. We look forward to further evolving the Beta 2 platform into our initial product offering.”

As part of the Beta 2 Demonstration Day event, Dr. Belyansky reviewed intra-operative video of his recent cadaveric ventral hernia repair procedures in which he utilized the Vicarious Surgical Beta 2 system.

Belyansky, MD, Chief of General Surgery at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, has particular research interest in quality of life outcomes after hernia surgery. He is a co-investigator of several research grants and has authored 16 publications, six book chapters, and several invited commentaries. He frequently presents at national and international surgical meetings and has received numerous research related awards. He also leads Vicarious Surgical’s twenty-person Surgeon Luminary Group, providing expertise and leadership to guide all clinical aspects of the Vicarious Surgical technology.

“I am continually impressed with Vicarious’ acute focus on surgeon needs; the Beta 2 system showcased numerous differentiating capabilities, such as dynamic port placement, simple docking, dexterous instrumentation, and full access and visualization, that are attractive to surgeons such as myself,” said Belyansky. “I was extremely encouraged by my experience with the Beta 2 system and what this technology means for the future of robotic surgery.”

From the Company’s Center of Excellence collaborator, University Hospital Ventures, representatives David Sylvan, President of UH Ventures, and Kendra Gardiner, Director of Product Strategy, outlined UH Ventures’ history of innovation and aspirations to shape the future of surgical robotics through its work with Vicarious Surgical. UH Ventures detailed hospital system data exemplifying and explaining the largest unmet needs of surgeons and hospital systems to date.

“Across University Hospitals, we see a significant opportunity to convert current open and laparoscopic procedures to a less invasive approach. To do this, however, we know we must continue sourcing and embracing potentially disruptive innovations in the robotic-assisted surgery space,” said David Sylvan, President of UH Ventures. “The results of the Beta 2 cadaveric testing and the strong positive reaction of our constituents reaffirms our commitment to innovation in surgical robotics and our collaboration with Vicarious Surgical to deliver differentiated surgical platforms to enhance patient care and clinical outcomes.”

University Hospitals Ventures and Vicarious Surgical entered a collaborative Center of Excellence (“COE”) agreement in June 2022 with the shared goal of improving the landscape for minimally invasive surgery that enhances patient care and clinical outcomes. Through the collaboration, Vicarious Surgical gains unique exposure to the detailed surgical workflows of the hospital system and incorporates direct surgeon and administrator feedback into its total product ecosystem to meet the needs of major US hospital systems. Additionally, clinical and human-centered design experts will assist Vicarious Surgical to further enhance product design, helping ensure readiness for streamlined adoption upon FDA Approval.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, Ohio’s only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

