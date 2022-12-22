SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC), targeting the rare earths, industrial and technology metals through its 20% ownership interest in the Round Top Mountain project in Texas and ongoing exploration initiatives, is pleased to announce that on December 22, 2022, Dan Gorski, CEO, and Anthony Marchese, Chairman, held a webinar discussing the geophysical results and economic potential of the New Mexico Blackhawk silver mining project.



A link to the replay may be found here: https://bit.ly/3veLhXa using password: *pxfWo2d

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s primary focus is to develop and commercialize, along with its joint venture operating partner USA Rare Earth LLC, the Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso, in which TMRC owns a 20% interest and USA Rare Earth owns an 80% interest. Additionally, the Company is developing other domestic mining projects in precious and industrial metals as well as critical minerals. The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

