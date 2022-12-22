Replay Link Available for TMRC Webinar Discussion of Geophysical Results of New Mexico's Blackhawk Silver Mining Project

SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Texas Mineral Resources Corp. ( TMRC), targeting the rare earths, industrial and technology metals through its 20% ownership interest in the Round Top Mountain project in Texas and ongoing exploration initiatives, is pleased to announce that on December 22, 2022, Dan Gorski, CEO, and Anthony Marchese, Chairman, held a webinar discussing the geophysical results and economic potential of the New Mexico Blackhawk silver mining project.

A link to the replay may be found here: https://bit.ly/3veLhXa using password: *pxfWo2d

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s primary focus is to develop and commercialize, along with its joint venture operating partner USA Rare Earth LLC, the Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso, in which TMRC owns a 20% interest and USA Rare Earth owns an 80% interest. Additionally, the Company is developing other domestic mining projects in precious and industrial metals as well as critical minerals. The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

Cautionary Note to Investors
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce and that are compliant with SEC Industry Guide 7. Investors are cautioned not to assume than any part or all of the proposed project in the Black Hawk Mining District as contemplated in the letter agreement contains any mineral deposits that will ever be converted into resources or that any inferred mineral resource or measured and indicated resources exists or is economically or legally mineable. The proposed project does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves or mineral resource compliant with SEC Industry Guide 7 reporting standards. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure set forth in TMRC’s latest reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential development, economic feasibility, resource, grade and other mineralization characteristics, and drilling and exploration methods that may be utilized in potential exploration of the Black Hawk Mining District project. When used in this press release, the words “potential,” “plans,” “indicate,” “expect,” “intend,” “hopes,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “if, “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of mineralized material and mineral resource estimates, risks to projected and estimated economics not reflecting actual economic results due to the uncertainty of mining processes, potential non-uniform sections of mineralized material, potential mining hazards and accidents, changes in equipment and labor costs, changes in projected mineral prices and demand, competition in the mining industry, risks related to project development determinations, the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities, potential effects on the Company's operations of environmental regulations, risks due to legal proceedings, liquidity risks and risks related to uncertainty of being able to raise capital on favorable terms or at all, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K as filed in November 2022 and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Texas Mineral Resources Corp.
Anthony Marchese, Chairman
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @TexasMineralRes

