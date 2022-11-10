ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Dec-22 10,076 €541.46 €5,455,776.15 20-Dec-22 12,562 €532.92 €6,694,533.50 21-Dec-22 12,263 €537.42 €6,590,331.18 22-Dec-22 12,769 €536.43 €6,849,720.64 23-Dec-22 12,560 €519.42 €6,523,854.91

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

