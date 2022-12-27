Lithium Corporation Launches New Website & Extends DLE Testing

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's new and vastly improved website. The new Lithium Corporation website can be viewed at www.lithiumcorporation.com.

In early November, Lithium Corporation submitted a sample of San Emidio near-surface brine to Recion Technologies of Edmonton, Alberta for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) bench tests. Preliminary results indicate the sample submitted graded roughly 50 mg/l lithium and is highly amenable to their proprietary DLE technique, with >90% of the contained lithium liberated after a short processing cycle. Testing is ongoing. The Company expects to have a full report early in 2023.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company has maintained a strategic alliance with Morella Corporation (the Company's single largest shareholder) for the past nine years, and also entered into a formal agreement with Morella with respect to earn-ins on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, and the North Big Smoky lithium-in-brine prospect in Nye County, Nevada.

Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com.

Contact Info
Tom Lewis, CEO
775-410-5287
[email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

