ImmunoGen%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Mark Enyedy, President and CEO, will present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for 3:45pm PT (6:45pm ET) on January 10, 2023.

Following the presentation, Mr. Enyedy will be joined by other members of ImmunoGen’s management team for a question-and-answer session at 4:05pm PT (7:05pm ET).

A webcast of the presentation and question-and-answer session will be accessible live through the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com; a replay will be available in the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005216/en/