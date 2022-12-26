Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, and Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: FACT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, (“Freedom”) today announced a number of positive financial developments in connection with their proposed business combination (“Business Combination”).

Completed merger between Complete Solar and Solaria on November 4, 2022.

Complete Solaria combines two highly complementary businesses in a vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution model, delivering end-to-end residential solar solutions, with world-class customer service, aesthetically appealing, high-performance solar panels, as well as project financing, design and software solutions.

Completion of the merger, and formation of Complete Solaria, which occurred on November 4, 2022, marked the achievement of an important milestone in the path towards consummating the Business Combination.

Continued progress in raising capital to fulfill its existing order book through an interim financing round anchored by T.J. Rodgers and certain sponsor shareholders of Freedom.

Secured commitment from T.J. Rodgers to purchase an additional $4 million of convertible notes from Complete Solaria, bringing Mr. Rodgers’ total investment in Complete Solaria across various financial instruments to $39 million.

Complete Solaria secured a debt facility of up to $10 million from Kline Hill Partners Fund to fund Complete Solaria’s working capital obligations.

Freedom signed a non-binding letter of intent with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP to provide up to $12 million of capital through the issuance of a convertible note, with up to an additional $70 million common stock facility upon the closing of the Business Combination, subject to entering into definitive agreements.

The Company remains committed to raising additional capital to support its continued growth and believes that it will create value for shareholders through disciplined execution of its business plan over time.

Satisfaction of the minimum cash closing condition resulting from recent capital formation developments.

Achieved through joint support from Complete Solaria and Freedom, as well as other strategic investors.

Complete Solaria and Freedom currently expect the Business Combination to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions stated in the business combination agreement between the parties and other customary closing conditions, including review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In light of the new financing commitments secured by the parties in connection with the Business Combination, Complete Solaria and Freedom have entered into an amendment to the business combination agreement to remove the minimum cash closing condition set forth in the business combination agreement and to make other related changes.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with a unique end-to-end customer offering, technology, which is expected to include financing, project fulfilment, and service allowing the it to sell more products across more markets and enable a package of financing options for customers wishing to make the switch to a more energy-efficient existence. Complete Solaria announced+a+Business+Combination with Freedom Acquisition 1 Corp. on October 3, 2022. To learn more, visit: www.completesolar.com%2Fsolaria.

About Freedom

Freedom is a blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom is led by the Executive Chairman Tidjane Thiam, who previously served as CEO of Credit Suisse and Prudential. Senior management of Freedom also includes Chief Executive Officer Adam Gishen, and Edward Zeng, a proven entrepreneur with a strong track record of creating value for investors across financial services, technology and energy transition sectors. To learn more about Freedom, visit www.freedomac1.com.

