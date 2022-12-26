SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Alpine Ear Nose and Throat PC has selected CareCloud’s Meridian division’s revenue cycle management solution to support its administrative operations and improve cashflow for the Colorado-based practice.



With three locations serving Northern Colorado, Alpine offers general ear, nose and throat (ENT) services, audiology, allergy and vestibular therapy, as well as facial plastics. Alpine selected Meridian through trusted referrals that endorsed Meridian’s medical billing experience and prior success in streamlining processes, eliminating coding errors, and improving service-level agreements.

Meridian’s end-to-end RCM is supported through market-leading technology and provides data analytics to help practices track powerful key performance indicators and improve their decision-making. As a member of the CareCloud family with integrated business intelligence and operational management tools, Meridian offers powerful solutions to manage the business side of a medical practice more efficiently. It helps providers increase cash flow, reduce days in aged receivables, improve work efficiencies and keep back-office functions current, so providers can focus on care delivery. With flexibility and various resources, Meridian can also quickly address operational and technology needs as they arise.

“Alpine had never outsourced their billing operations before, so they wanted an RCM solution they could trust to improve their back-end operations without adding stress,” said Crystal Williams, Meridian’s vice president of operations. “The coding education offered through Meridian’s RCM, paired with its ability to enhance and streamline administrative tasks, removed the anxiety that comes with making this kind of decision. We’re looking forward to working with Alpine to improve their key performance indicators and maximize their revenue.”

A subsidiary of CareCloud, Meridian not only offers RCM, but also delivers advanced healthcare information technology solutions and services to thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more about how Meridian can help providers navigate the complex and ever-changing healthcare systems of today at m3meridian.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

