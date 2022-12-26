Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Tiesvg
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys" or the “Company") ( ELYS)(BER:3UW), a global interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provides an update for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held at the Company’s Rome administration offices at Villa Cavalletti, Via 24 Maggio, 73, 00046 Grottaferrata (Rome) on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) (the “Meeting”). The recent increase in COVID-19 transmission continues to evolve daily and we intend to take precautions for social distancing for those that attend the Meeting in person. The Company urges all Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the code provided with the proxy materials and for those who cannot attend the Meeting they can listen to the Meeting through the live conference call coordinates as follows:

Conference Call Dial-In Information is as Follows:
Canada and US: 1-833-353-8610
Italy, Austria, U.K. and Switzerland: 00 800 0066 8888 (Includes San Marino & Vatican City)

Participant Code: 3739385 #

Participants should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Registered Shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders who will attend the Meeting will be permitted to vote at the Meeting. Those listening by telephone will not be able to vote.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Company Contacts:
Elys Game Technology, Corp.
Investor Relations
Tel.: 1-561-838-3325
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyMTEwNiM1MzMxNzM4IzUwMDEwOTUwMA==
Elys-Game-Technology-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.