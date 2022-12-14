Plant-Based Foie Gras, Caviar, and Shelf Stable Next Meats Product Coming to the North American Market from Japan

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats Co., Ltd. is a food-tech company based in Tokyo that focuses on delivering the best-tasting plant-based products to ensure a better future for our environment and generations. Our strength comes from our own R&D team, and evolving ideas around developing taste and texture. As of today, we have brought 33 alternative products to market, including the world's first plant-based Yakiniku Short Rib and Skirt Steak.
Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients with no GMOs, preservatives, or artificial flavors. They are high in protein, contain no cholesterol, and are low in saturated fat.

C9s0UN3Q.jpg

In 2023, Next Meats Co., Ltd. and our group company Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. will be launching Vegan Foie Gras, Vegan Caviar, and shelf stable Next Meats products to the plant-based markets in North America.

We hosted an exclusive product launch on December 14th, 2022 at the Los Angeles Cooking School and JETRO in Culver City from 12:30p - 2:30p PST with Chef Reina (Recently voted one of the best vegan chefs in the world!)

Chef Reina created a variety of dishes from different origins across the globe, including Beef Stroganoff, Korean BBQ, and Bistek.

To date, Next Meats has publicly worked with notable plant-based restaurants that include Chef Reina, Vegan Mob, Sugar Taco, and more. Due to our unwavering commitment to taste and texture, we are even featured in meat-dependent restaurants, such as J-Spec Steakhouse, Bar Ama, and Ramen Shack.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXMH") is Tokyo based food-tech venture company that has devoted itself to the research, development and in-house production of premium Japanese-style plant-based products made with non-GMO soybean protein since 2020. Our products range from the world's first plant-based Yakiniku Short-Rib and Skirt-Steak to Beef Bowl, Chicken, Burger Patties, Pork, Tuna and Milk for both professional and home use. We continue to develop new products and grow our business in Japan and around the world. We venture into the global market with a proposal of "NEXT Food" choices from Japan.

Dr.Foods Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of Dr.Foods Inc.(OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "DRFS"), Tokyo-based food-tech venture and spin-off company of NEXTMEATS Co., Ltd. is the inventor of the world's first vegetable based "Vegan Foie Gras" and will commence its business in Singapore, the global capital of cell-cultured foods technologies.

CONTACT: Koichi Ishizuka, +819060024978

favicon.png?sn=CN75039&sd=2022-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plant-based-foie-gras-caviar-and-shelf-stable-next-meats-product-coming-to-the-north-american-market-from-japan-301710985.html

SOURCE Next Meats USA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN75039&Transmission_Id=202212290745PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN75039&DateId=20221229
