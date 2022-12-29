Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com Named Winner in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022

Industry-leading customer support for ftwilliam.com recognized as winner in two categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that ftwilliam.com's outstanding customer support team has earned two awards in this year's Best in Biz Awards. The team won silver in the Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year category and bronze in the Support Department/Team of the Year category.

ftwilliam.com offers modern, cloud-based employee benefits software, including retirement plan documents, government forms, compliance testing, and reporting and distribution tracking. The software is the market leader in Form 5500 software based on DOL/5500 filings. ftwilliam.com's customers include nine of the ten largest retirement plan administration firms and seven of the top ten accounting firms in the US.

"We are proud of our customer support team and this great recognition, a testament to ftwilliam.com's continued success," said Rocco Impreveduto, Vice President of Transactional, Retirement and eCommerce at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "As we continue to expand and develop our customer offerings, our team will remain committed to serving our customers with expert solutions and providing exceptional customer service. This is one of many reasons why more than 700 retirement service providers have moved to ftwilliam.com over the past five years."

ftwilliam.com's industry-leading customer support differentiates itself from competitors in the market and is the major reason for its high NPS (Net Promoter Score). Other key differentiators for the software relative to its competitors are: 100% SaaS; easy-to-use and intuitive software; and full integration between modules leading to greater efficiency and profitability for retirement plan service providers. All customer support team members have professional industry credentials from industry associations. Their proven retirement plan expertise is another reason for ftwilliam.com's high customer satisfaction and retention rates.

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year.

For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Linda Gharib
Director, Brand & Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

