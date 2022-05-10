Investing in the Future of Work: How IBM Is Tackling the Credentials Dilemma

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / IBM35dae349-e9ff-48d7-b7f7-6ff824fdcfee.

This week I had the pleasure of participating in JFF Horizons, where I spoke about the importance of a skills-first approach to workforce development. This is something my team and I work on every day at IBM because we're committed to investing in the future of work, with a focus on underrepresented communities. It was inspiring to hear from many other thought-leaders who are championing this movement and some IBM partners who are helping us drive progress in developing the ecosystem needed to advance a skills-first approach.

When we look at the state of hiring today, we know many talented individuals have the knowledge, skills, and abilities companies are looking for, but the system that we have doesn't work well for applicants or employers. We need a modernized system where learners' credentials are portable, verifiable, and use common frameworks making them valued and accessible to employers and academic institutions. This has been an issue of concern for a while now, but it's taking on greater importance and visibility as companies struggle to hire. Surveys show us that talent shortages in the U.S. have reached a 10-year high and that this shortage is even worse among tech workers with more than 1.2 million U.S. job vacancies in software-related professions.

To address this dilemma, companies need to see beyond the old paradigm of skills vs. degrees and create an integrated system of training, credentials, and degrees that meets the needs of individuals and employers. One that acknowledges that people's school to work journey is not a direct path, nor does it end with a degree program, but rather is one that may cross secondary and post-secondary education, professional training, and skills acquired through work with or without a degree.

Many companies are talking about hiring candidates without degrees but aren't executing a new strategy to get them into gateway careers. As an employer offering training programs and an issuer of credentials, IBM is investing in the future of work with a multi-pronged approach:

  • applying our technology to improve the structures and systems that underpin the new ecosystem;
  • pioneering practices in our hiring and education programs; and
  • advocating for policies that will help other employers and training providers.

We can do more and we should all work together and take the following steps to create the ecosystem we need:

  • First, we must review and rewrite job descriptions to ensure they are open, inclusive, and skills-based. Today at IBM, more than 50% of our US job openings don't require a 4-year degree.
  • Secondly, we need to work together to enable credentials to be recognized by employers across the market and by academic institutions alike. For example, we recently announced partnerships with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Specialisterne Foundation to equip U.S. military veterans and neurodivergent learners worldwide with the training and credentials they need for high-demand technology careers.

This week, I also had the pleasure of meeting with the Community College Workforce Coalition to talk about the systemic issues and structural pain points we face together. Community colleges have always played a valuable multi-dimensional role in our communities to deliver training and create a market-responsive degree and non-degree pathways. Whether students attend a community college to pursue a degree or to upskill for a job, individual credentials can be earned along the way and help them make progress towards their goals.

IBM is committed to extending skills training and technology credentials and making sure we provide free education to individuals from underrepresented communities. I encourage everyone from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to think about this important work. Together, we can tackle the talent shortage, close the skills gap, and create access to careers in tech for those who have traditionally been excluded. Let's create the partnerships we need to validate credentials and close the skills gap.

To learn more about what IBM is doing across education and workforce development, click here: skillsbuild.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: profiles/ibm
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: IBM



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733572/Investing-in-the-Future-of-Work-How-IBM-Is-Tackling-the-Credentials-Dilemma

img.ashx?id=733572

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.