Meridian Mining Announces Results of General Meeting of Shareholders and Warrant Exercise Update

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Meridian Mining UK S (

TSX:MNO, Financial) (Frankfurt/Tradegate:2MM) (OTCQB:MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), announces the voting results from the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, December 30, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 73,819,095 common shares were voted, representing 40.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of December 2, 2022. Each of the matters voted upon is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 2, 2022, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Voting was conducted by way of a poll of votes. Total votes received from shareholders by the Company either in advance of or as voted for at the Meeting, were as set out below:

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Authorize the Board to allot shares

73,650,932

99.77

168,163

0.23

Authorize the Board to Disapply pre-emptive rights

73,606,670

99.71

212,425

0.29

The Company is also pleased to announce that since October 1, 2022, a total of 4,484,063 warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with the unit private placement financing (the "Private Placement") completed on December 21, 2020, have been exercised, resulting in aggregate proceeds to Meridian of CAD $1.345 million. The Warrants expired on December 21, 2022 (the "Expiry Date"). Each Warrant was exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.30 per common share. No commission was paid in connection with the exercise of the Warrants. Proceeds have been and will be used for the Company's ongoing resource delineation and exploration programs and for general working capital purposes. As at the Expiry Date, the Company has a total of 186,083,619 shares issued and outstanding.

About Meridian:

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project, the regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt, the exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts all located in the state of Mato Grosso, and exploring the Espigão polymetallic project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Mr. Gilbert Clark
Executive Chairman
Meridian Mining UK S

Email: [email protected]
Ph: +1 (778) 715‐6410 (PST)

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/contact/
Follow Meridian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeridianMining
Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Meridian Mining UK S



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733615/Meridian-Mining-Announces-Results-of-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Warrant-Exercise-Update

img.ashx?id=733615

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.