ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") along with its subsidiary heliosDX, to host "Off The Cuff" - Episode 5 via Twitter Spaces, January 5, 2023 at 3:00PM.

The company has adopted the Twitter Spaces platform to have very candid, unscripted discussions regarding the overall business. The company requests questions to be submitted via twitter during the call, and asks for questions not to be submitted ahead of time, as they prefer the answers to be unscripted and genuine.

Ashley Sweat, CEO of Rushnet and heliosDX says, "the entire premise of the "Off The Cuff" is to have a very candid unscripted dialogue in a controlled manner. We want our shareholders and the investment community to be heard, and have access not typically seen on the Over The Counter (OTC) market, and potentially other markets."

In March of 2021, control of Rushnet was purchased by now CEO, Ashley Sweat. The company subsequently brought heliosDX inside of Rushnet, as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company has embarked on an arduous journey to give Rushnet, Inc new life after 20 years of uncertainty. Ashley Sweat, says, "we have ambitious plans, which hinge on the clean up of Rushnet, Inc. The process has taken much longer than anticipated, but we are grateful for Finra, and the direction they have provided in order to ensure Rushnet, Inc is as corporately sound as any company in the market today. We are currently awaiting a response from Finra, as we submitted on November 23rd, 2022, what we believe to be the final submission in this process."

If you would like to join and participate in the upcoming "Off The Cuff" - Episode 5, New Beginnings, you can do so through this link, heliosDX, "Off The Cuff" Episode 5. The company will touch on 2022, but focus much of the "Off The Cuff" on 2023, the recently announced future launch of its CBD and Wellness Patches, along with its At Home Testing launch. Questions are encouraged during the Twitter Spaces - "Off The Cuff".

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, and Infectious Disease (PCR). We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Contact:

Ashley Sweat

[email protected]

www.heliosdx.com

Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

