heliosDX and Rushnet, Inc to Host "Off The Cuff" via Twitter Spaces

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") along with its subsidiary heliosDX, to host "Off The Cuff" - Episode 5 via Twitter Spaces, January 5, 2023 at 3:00PM.heliosdx_logo.png

The company has adopted the Twitter Spaces platform to have very candid, unscripted discussions regarding the overall business. The company requests questions to be submitted via twitter during the call, and asks for questions not to be submitted ahead of time, as they prefer the answers to be unscripted and genuine.

Ashley Sweat, CEO of Rushnet and heliosDX says, "the entire premise of the "Off The Cuff" is to have a very candid unscripted dialogue in a controlled manner. We want our shareholders and the investment community to be heard, and have access not typically seen on the Over The Counter (OTC) market, and potentially other markets."

In March of 2021, control of Rushnet was purchased by now CEO, Ashley Sweat. The company subsequently brought heliosDX inside of Rushnet, as a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company has embarked on an arduous journey to give Rushnet, Inc new life after 20 years of uncertainty. Ashley Sweat, says, "we have ambitious plans, which hinge on the clean up of Rushnet, Inc. The process has taken much longer than anticipated, but we are grateful for Finra, and the direction they have provided in order to ensure Rushnet, Inc is as corporately sound as any company in the market today. We are currently awaiting a response from Finra, as we submitted on November 23rd, 2022, what we believe to be the final submission in this process."

If you would like to join and participate in the upcoming "Off The Cuff" - Episode 5, New Beginnings, you can do so through this link, heliosDX, "Off The Cuff" Episode 5. The company will touch on 2022, but focus much of the "Off The Cuff" on 2023, the recently announced future launch of its CBD and Wellness Patches, along with its At Home Testing launch. Questions are encouraged during the Twitter Spaces - "Off The Cuff".

About HeliosDx:

heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, and Infectious Disease (PCR). We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Contact:

Ashley Sweat
[email protected]
www.heliosdx.com
Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733662/heliosDX-and-Rushnet-Inc-to-Host-Off-The-Cuff-via-Twitter-Spaces

img.ashx?id=733662

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.