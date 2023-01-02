Seeing Machines' world-leading interior sensing technology on show in suite and in car, at CES 2023

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 2, 2023

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, will exhibit its world-leading interior sensing technology at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC), the most influential technology event globally, from 5 January through 7 January 2023.

Seeing Machines' immersive technology demonstrations will be held by appointment at a private suite in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino and in our demo car, to showcase the Company's latest groundbreaking software and algorithm developments for its FOVIO driver and occupant monitoring system (DMS/OMS) technology solutions.

Seeing Machines' DMS and OMS technology can also be found integrated into a range of Tier 1 customer and partner demonstrations, who will also be showcasing at CES:

  • Magna (LVCC West Hall Booth 4425) – DMS/OMS integration into Rear View Mirror
  • Ambarella and Autobrains (Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas) – Combined safety solution in System on Chip (SoC)
  • Analog Devices (LVCC West Hall Booth 4725) – DMS with integrated IR LED Driver and GMSL Camera

Seeing Machines is revolutionising global transport safety, developing and licensing proprietary technology to some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

We use advanced machine vision technology to precisely measure and analyse head pose, eyelid movements and eye gaze under a full spectrum of demanding lighting conditions, including through sunglasses. This data is processed to interpret driver attention state, focus, drowsiness and impairment levels to provide critical inputs in real-time to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), as well as to vehicle cockpit, comfort and convenience systems.

As the worldwide focus on transport safety heightens, Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive technology leader in driver and occupant monitoring systems, having won a total of 15 automotive programs for 10 individual OEMs, spanning more than 160 vehicle models, undeprinned by over 11bn km of driving data and delivered with proven global automotive Tier-1 customers and partners.

Seeing Machines' corporate executives and technical subject matter experts will be present at CES 2023.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited

