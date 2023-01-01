Extreme+Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has been named as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. for the fifth consecutive year in the Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Enterprise+Wired+and+Wireless+Local+Access+Network+%28LAN%29+Infrastructure, published on December 21, 2022,authored by Mike Toussaint, Christian Canales and Tim Zimmerman.

Extreme has expanded its product portfolio since the previous Magic Quadrant report published in 2021, including announcing the industry’s first outdoor Wi-Fi 6E access point and adding new Digital Twin, AIOps and SD-WAN capabilities to its ExtremeCloud™ IQ platform.

Why Customers Choose Extreme

Extreme helps organizations make the network a strategic asset, removing complexity at every step of the way from deployment to network management and providing visibility and insights around usage and performance. Extreme’s customers benefit from:

Increased flexibility and choice in deployments. Extreme’s Universal Platforms make it simple for customers to support multiple deployment use cases, operating systems and gradually adopt new technologies while preserving hardware and licenses. This reduces hardware obsolescence and associated costs by allowing customers to change their desired use case without replacing expensive hardware.

Extreme’s Universal Platforms make it simple for customers to support multiple deployment use cases, operating systems and gradually adopt new technologies while preserving hardware and licenses. This reduces hardware obsolescence and associated costs by allowing customers to change their desired use case without replacing expensive hardware. Simplified staging and reduced mean time to resolution. Extreme offers the networking industry’s only AIOps-powered digital twin capabilities, available through ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot. Customers can stage, validate and configure networking hardware prior to delivery, significantly reducing time to deployment. CoPilot also automatically identifies network anomalies and is 99% false alarm-free, eliminating time network administrators must spend manually investigating and resolving performance issues.

Extreme offers the networking industry’s only AIOps-powered digital twin capabilities, available through ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot. Customers can stage, validate and configure networking hardware prior to delivery, significantly reducing time to deployment. CoPilot also automatically identifies network anomalies and is 99% false alarm-free, eliminating time network administrators must spend manually investigating and resolving performance issues. Reduced manual configuration and faster time to deployment. Customers can easily extend and manage network deployments through automated fabric topologies, enabling IT teams to instantly replicate configurations and spend less time setting up new locations and branches.

Customers can easily extend and manage network deployments through automated fabric topologies, enabling IT teams to instantly replicate configurations and spend less time setting up new locations and branches. Dedicated support throughout network lifecycle. Customers trust Extreme to act as a partner, from the beginning of a network project through every subscription renewal. With dedicated account support and a 24/7 Global Technical Assistance Center, customers are assisted in managing, troubleshooting and upgrading network solutions.

In addition to being named a Leader in this report, Extreme has also been recognized as a Gartner%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Peer+Insights%26trade%3B+Customers%26rsquo%3B+Choice+for+Wired+and+Wireless+LAN every year since 2018.

Executive Perspective

Ed Meyercord, President and CEO, Extreme Networks, Inc.

“Whether it’s helping a school district better support students in hybrid environments, enabling a manufacturer to use data to address supply chain challenges or providing operational insights for a 50,000-seat stadium, our customers trust us to deliver the innovative solutions and expertise they need to reach their goals. We have increased our market position by making networking strategic, simple and flexible for customers and by finding new ways to help them drive more value from their investment in Extreme. Being ranked as a leader in this report for five years running demonstrates the effectiveness of a customer-first strategy.”

Report Attribution

