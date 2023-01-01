Alarm.com announces today at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the launch of the %3Cb%3EWater+Dragon%3C%2Fb%3E™, a new whole-home water protection solution that’s always on guard against potential leaks and unexpected water usage. The Water Dragon, which integrates with Alarm.com powered home security systems,is a single compact device that uses ultrasonic technology to detect and promptly alert homeowners about water issues before they become major problems. Homeowners can also use the Alarm.com app to monitor water usage trends for the day, week, and month, which can help them conserve water and save on utility bills.

“For years, Alarm.com has been innovating and reimagining how to apply smart home technology to proactively detect and prevent problems in the home,” said Dan Kerzner, chief product officer at Alarm.com. “The Water Dragon monitors unexpected water activity so Alarm.com customers can better avoid the conditions that cause mold, costly repairs, and even property loss before it’s too late. Whole-home security encompasses more than just intruder protection and should include solutions to ensure your structure is protected from threats inside and out.”

Like many home security problems, water damage can happen quickly, unexpectedly, and out of sight. According to a recent survey of 1,200 homeowners conducted by Alarm.com, 83% believe that an automated detection system would prevent or lessen the outcome of water damage in their home. Furthermore, the need for an integrated solution is apparent, with the survey finding that 88% would like one app to control home security, provide water protection, and manage energy consumption.

“The Water Dragon is part of a comprehensive energy and water management offering that includes not only smart thermostats, water devices, and lights, but also solar and irrigation systems,” said Abe Kinney, senior director of product management at Alarm.com. “In the Alarm.com app, consumers can monitor and automate their energy usage to make smarter and more sustainable decisions that are better for their home, budgets, and reducing their carbon footprint.” According to Alarm.com’s homeowner survey, 84% of respondents would like to monitor water consumption more closely to minimize waste and reduce environmental impact.

The survey also identified one of the top barriers for purchasing smart home connected devices is that they’re “difficult to set up.” But with Alarm.com’s first “no plumber needed” solution and “clip and zip” installation, consumers can securely attach the Water Dragon to the main water line in minutes, making it ideal for residential and small commercial properties. The compact device can monitor for leaks where a traditional water sensor can't be placed and notify property owners of unexpected water activity such as running toilets or hidden leaks in the walls and floors. The Water Dragonalso allows users to monitor the temperature of their pipes and sends alerts for potential frozen pipes, safeguarding against catastrophic water damage.

The Water Dragon is one of the first products offered by Alarm.com that utilizes Z-Wave Long Range – a new protocol standard that significantly extends the range and reliability of Z-Wave devices and eliminates the need for Z-Wave repeaters. It will be available for purchase through Alarm.com service providers in the U.S. and Canada beginning in spring/summer 2023. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Falarm.com%2Fwaterdragon.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored and are customized for each home and family. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https%3A%2F%2Falarm.com.

Note: *Recent survey of 1,200 homeowners conducted by Alarm.com in December 2022.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit Alarm.com.

