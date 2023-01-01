Bitech Technologies Appoints Gregory Trimarche as its New Member of the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Newport Beach, CA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitech Technologies Corporation [BTTC] (the “Company” or “Bitech”), a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus in data centers and other renewable energy initiatives today announces it has appointed Mr. Greg Trimarche as its new independent member of the Board of Directors.

Greg has practiced law for over 30 years in the areas of environmental and energy law and a wide range of other governmental and regulatory fields, as well as finance, intellectual property, general commercial litigation, and strategic planning and risk avoidance. His work focuses on emerging companies in the renewable energy and cleantech industries where he identifies and evaluates early-stage companies seeking to go public, strategic acquisition targets, strategic partnership opportunities, and other investment opportunities in the energy sector. Greg’s experience also covers federal and state energy and environmental regulatory programs, as well as the various governmental incentive programs relating to the energy and utility industries. He has been of counsel to the law firm Cooksey Toolen Gage Duffy Woog since 2017 and prior to that he has been engaged in the private practice of law since 1989. In 2010, Greg co-founded Sustain SoCal (formerly, CleanTech OC), the clean technology trade association for Orange County, California and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer from 2010 to 2015. Greg is also a past member of the Board of Directors of OCTANe, the fundraising and networking organization for Orange County’s technology industries. In addition, he is a frequent speaker at several cleantech industry conferences. Greg earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctor from University of Kansas School of Law.

“We welcome Greg Trimarche in joining our Board of Directors to help identify new green energy technologies and evaluate suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities for our company,” stated Dr. Benjamin Tran, CEO of Bitech. “Greg has a wealth of experience in the area of energy storage, smart grid, building energy management system, electric vehicle and related infrastructure which are our technological focus.”

“I look forward to working actively with a very dynamic management team at Bitech where I believe I can contribute with industry, technical and competitive analysis as well as strategic decisions on new investments or partnerships to create more value to its shareholders,” commented new Board Member Greg Trimarche.

About Bitech Technologies Corporation

Bitech Technologies Corporation ( BTTC), is a technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on data centers, commercial and residential utility, electric vehicle infrastructure, and other renewable energy initiatives. Bitech has been developing and evaluating the commercial viability of its EvirontekIntegrated Platform to resolve the exorbitantly high cost of electricity in several industries. Bitech innovates energy technologies through research and development, planned acquisitions of other green energy technologies and plans to become a grid-balancing operator using Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions and applying new green technologies in power plants. We seek business partnerships with renewable energy providers and value-added resellers to facilitate and implement innovative, scalable and modular energy system solutions. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Bitech Technologies Corporation
Investor Relations
Tel: 1.855.777.0888
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyMjYyOCM1MzM1OTI3IzUwMDEwMjY3OA==
Bitech-Technologies-Corporatio.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.