Posiflex to Unveil Slim Self-Service Kiosk and Next-Generation Models of its Flagship Point-of-Sale Terminal Line

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Posiflex is pleased to join National Retail Federation at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City on January 15, 2023 in booth #5502. Posiflex will showcase next-generation POS terminals from its popular RT Series: the RT2015-G2 and RT2016-G2. In addition, Posiflex will unveil the Cachet Series, a brand new large-display self-service kiosk with a thin, versatile design, and flexible options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005004/en/

JK-3200-Facing-left.jpg

The Cachet JK3200 Series -- a brand new line of slim, versatile self-service kiosks for retail (Photo: Business Wire)

The RT2015-G2 is the newer version of Posiflex’s renowned RT2015 POS terminal, touting a fast Intel® Celeron® J6412 processor with 1.5MB cache and running at 2.0GHz. With a vibrant 15” display and a 4:3 standard screen aspect ratio, the RT2015-G2 sets a new standard for higher performance at a competitive price point. The RT2016-G2 is the equally impressive counterpart to the RT2015-G2 but with a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and a 15.6” display.

The Cachet Series is a new line of streamlined self-service kiosks, sporting a vivid 32” display for optimal viewing, as well as optional modular components tailored to suit most retail requirements. It comes conveniently pre-built—simply add your preferred software application and it is ready to use. Its thin, striking design complements a store’s aesthetics while its flexible functionality provides increased efficiency for retail operations. Cachet is equipped with a sturdy stand. It also has dual-sided or wall-mount options. Choose a Cachet running an Intel® Celeron J6412, i3-1115G4E or i5-1145G7E with Windows® or select a Cachet running a Rockchip RK3399 with Android®.

“With these next-generation models of Posiflex’s industry-leading RT Series terminals and the added versatility of the sleek, inspiring Cachet kiosk, Posiflex is poised to propel the retail industry to new heights with an ideal blend of improved performance, modern aesthetics and unmatched reliability that retailers and customers desire in this new age of Point-of-Sale hardware,” says Doyle Ledford, Senior Vice President of Posiflex.

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to also provide versatile kiosks, tablets, and embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware for Windows and Android OS. More than 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design, and reliability. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.posiflexusa.com%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230103005004r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005004/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.