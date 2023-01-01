Reflecting on the past year in the markets, which were characterized by continued uncertainty related to rising interest rates, rampant inflation and geopolitical conflict, we took a look at some of our most popular articles to see what interested GuruFocus readers the most.

Topping the list was a recap of an interview with Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) and Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), where they discussed investing strategies. Other topics that garnered attention included Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NU, Financial), assessments of companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial), PayPal Holdings Inc. ( PYPL, Financial) and Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial), as well as discussions on lithium and semiconductor stocks.

Revisit these popular pieces below:

We also had a number of well-known investors appear on Value Investing Live. Guests who attracted large audiences included:

As we head into 2023, we hope to bring our members even more thought-provoking content. Thanks for reading!