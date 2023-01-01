Reflecting on the past year in the markets, which were characterized by continued uncertainty related to rising interest rates, rampant inflation and geopolitical conflict, we took a look at some of our most popular articles to see what interested GuruFocus readers the most.
Topping the list was a recap of an interview with Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) and Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio), where they discussed investing strategies. Other topics that garnered attention included Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU, Financial), assessments of companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial), PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL, Financial) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX, Financial), as well as discussions on lithium and semiconductor stocks.
Revisit these popular pieces below:
- Charlie Munger and Li Lu on How to Invest by Ben Alaimo
- Alibaba’s Delisting Risk Proves Too Much for Ray Dalio by Margaret Moran
- Warren Buffett Enters Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor, 2 Other Stocks by Sydnee Gatewood
- Nu Holdings: A Fintech Stock Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Agree On by Margaret Moran
- Hidden in Plain Sight- PayPal, the Next Big Fintech Opportunity by Joshi Namit
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Play the Global Chip Shortage by Ben Alaimo
- Charlie Munger: Liquidity Is Not a Good Thing by Rupert Hargreaves
- Netflix Is Putting the Final Nails in Its Coffin by Margaret Moran
- Top 3 Lithium Stocks to Play Rising EV Demand by Ben Alaimo
- Charlie Munger’s Advice From the Daily Journal Annual Meeting by Rupert Hargreaves
We also had a number of well-known investors appear on Value Investing Live. Guests who attracted large audiences included:
- Ashok Patel
- Vitaliy Katsenelson
- John Dorfman
- David Dietze and Fritz Schoenhut
- David Marcus
- Adam Abbas
- Shree Viswanathan
- James Fletcher
- Patrick Brennan
- Sumanta Biswas
As we head into 2023, we hope to bring our members even more thought-provoking content. Thanks for reading!