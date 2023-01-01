WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) (“WSFS”) has completed the merger and brand conversion of Cypress Capital Management and West Capital Management and has renamed the combined entity Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, effective January 1, 2023. Bryn Mawr Capital Management is registered as an investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of WSFS.

“As a combined organization, we will have significant financial planning, investment advisory, fiduciary, and risk management capabilities to develop customized long-term planning solutions to help our Clients live a life fulfilled,” said Robert J. Schneider, President, Bryn Mawr Capital Management. “Our goal is to lead with collaborative advice and planning to meet our Clients’ needs.”

In March 2022, WSFS announced that Bryn Mawr Trust would be the prominent brand within the Wealth Management and Trust division. It brings together the equity in the Bryn Mawr Trust name and a distinct connection to WSFS.

Cypress Capital Management and West Capital Management Clients will continue to be served by the same advisory team as part of Bryn Mawr Capital Management.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $61.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005223/en/