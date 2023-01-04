OneMeta AI Will Unveil Version 1.0 of Verbum to Over 1,000 Journalists Attending Pepcom's Digital Experience! and the ShowStoppers Media Receptions This Week in Las Vegas, Nevada During CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / OneMeta AI

WHAT: OneMeta AI (OTC PINK:ONEI) will unveil Verbum v1.0 this week to over 1,000 total journalists that are expected to attend the two premier independent media receptions held during CES 2023, the world-renowned and largest technology tradeshow in the United States. The two media receptions noted above are Digital Experience! and ShowStoppers.

A revolutionary web-based application, Verbum provides near-realtime language translation and transcription services during one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many conversations, meetings, and online chat sessions for up to 50 people in as many as 82 languages and 40 dialects. Verbum also serves as the technology platform for delivering future products and services to OneMeta AI customers.

WHO: Saul Leal (CEO and Founder), Rowland Day (President and Chairman), and Julio Aguirre (Head of Sales) will provide live demonstrations of Verbum to interested journalists, analysts, and influencers attending either media reception.

WHEN: Pepcom's Digital Experience! media reception will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 7 pm to 10:30 pm (PT), while, the ShowStoppers media reception will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 6-10 pm (PT).

WHERE: The Digital Experience! media reception will be held in the Julius Ballroom of Caesar's Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada (3570 So. Las Vegas Blvd.). The ShowStoppers media reception will be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada (3600 So. Las Vegas Blvd.).

WHY: OneMeta AI believes that one of the fastest ways to educate prospective Verbum customers and partners about its unique benefits and features is though unbiased product evaluations and media coverage. In the U.S., no other event attracts more technology- and business-focused professional journalists, analysts, and influencers than the annual CES trade show.

HOW: Professional journalists, analysts, and influencers interested in attending the Digital Experience! and/or ShowStoppers media receptions should contact Pepcom and/or ShowStoppers via their respective websites. Additionally, journalists, analysts, and influencers interested in signing-up for a free, one-month evaluation Verbum account should email David Politis at [email protected].

About OneMeta AI
OneMeta AI's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning tools allow the spoken and written word to be translated and transcribed in approximately one second across of dozens of languages. Its first product, Verbum, supports near-realtime web-based conversations, discussions, meetings, events, and online chats in 82 languages and 40 dialects. Verbum: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

MEDIA CONTACT:
David Politis for OneMeta AI, [email protected] C: +1-801-556-8184

