Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Amy Taylor and Chief Financial Officer, Denise Beckles will participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference to be held January 9-11, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Ms. Taylor and Ms. Beckles will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 2:30pm ET. A live webcast of their presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zevia.com%2F during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a Delaware public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of the third quarter of 2022, Zevia is distributed in more than 31,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

