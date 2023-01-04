Solos Expands Collection of Smart Glasses and Advanced Technology at Pepcom's Digital Experience! During CES 2023

3 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023

The brand is introducing its 3rd generation of smart glasses with new SmartHinge™ technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solos, a leading manufacturer of smart glasses, is thrilled to introduce its latest smart glasses at this year's Pepcom's Digital Experience! (Pepcom) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Dedicated to creating smart glasses technology with a human-first approach, Solos's patented and award-winning smart glasses are an all-in-one solution for consumers. Named as an Innovation Award Honoree last year at CES 2022 for their 2nd generation AirGo smart glasses collection, the brand is thrilled to announce and debut its 3rd generation, AirGo3 collection, including the AirGo3 PRO, a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree, at Pepcom during CES 2023.

The AirGo3 is the new 3rd generation of Solos' AirGo smart glasses designed with a new SmartHinge™ that enables personalized front frame styles for fashion, sports, and everyday wear that is comfortable, yet lightweight. Equipped with all-day battery life, these smart glasses offer an advanced open-ear Whisper™ audio design that provides 360° spatial audio and the highest sound level output among all smart glasses on the market. The AirGo3 also provides worry free usage with the new waterproof rating (IP67) that protects the glasses from rain and spills.

"Solos is dedicated to creating smart glasses that meet the needs of every lifestyle and our latest additions prove that," says co-founder, Kenneth Fan. "We're proud to create smart glasses that provide users with the best audio, comfort, style, and battery life to make everyday life easier and more convenient."

Also on display will be Solos' upcoming AirGo3 PRO version. Built on the AirGo3 platform, the PRO version is the world's first hearing smart glasses with an open-ear design and situational awareness. AirGo3 PRO's stylish, "easy to wear '' design integrates both functionalities of smart glasses and hearing aids, helping people work easier, live smarter, and hear better. The AirGo3 PRO uses WhisperPro Audio Technology®, a patented technology that removes ambient noise and allows echo feedback, to collect and amplify conversations and selected audio signals.

"It's truly an honor to be named a CES Innovation Award Honoree for the second year in a row," says President, Kenny Cheung. "Our all-new AirGo3 platform will unlock the potential for new audio applications, including new ways for users to hear and connect with the world."

Solos will be demonstrating their latest technology and smart glasses at Pepcom and during CES 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to test out the features for the new AirGo3. The features on display will include directional speaker design, noise exclusion, wind noise management, and health and fitness management. The base AirGo3 smart glasses are available for purchase now while the PRO version will be available later this year.

For media appointments at Pepcom and during CES 2023 please contact Katie Fischer at www.solosglasses.com.

About Solos

Solos is developing the world's most advanced smart glasses technology with a human-first approach. Born out of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) with MIT engineers, Solos combines industry-leading wearable electronics with the comfort and style of traditional eyewear. For more information, please visit www.solosglasses.com.

