NANJING, China, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Ostin" or the "Company") ( OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announced it will attend the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (the “CES”) to be held from January 5 to 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States. The Company will showcase its portable panel and all-in-one PC products, and the two independently developed new products - Pintura photo-sharing and video conference products at the global trade show.



CES is a major event in the technology industry, featuring breakthrough technologies and innovative companies from around the world, including manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, and delivery systems. CES also holds conferences where business leaders and pioneering thinkers address relevant industry issues. Ostin's booth at the CES is #19141 LVCC in the Central Hall.

Pintura is a proprietarily designed and developed product based on artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) technologies. It comprises multiple display terminals and one wireless power supply board. It can be used for home wall decoration, community event wall display, advertisement, event planning, corporate culture wall display and other scenarios.

The video conference product offers video conference solutions. It is independently developed by the Company and has two components: conferencing system and conference room scheduling panel. During the CES users can experience a professional conferencing environment with Ostin’s video conference product panel that offers meeting scheduling solutions that can be tailored to fit clients' plans and budgets.

Mr. Ling Tao, CEO of the Company commented: “we are thrilled to present our latest, internally developed products at the CES for the second year in a row. We are eager to expand our global business through this world-renowned tech event, where we have the chance to connect with potential customers, agents, suppliers, and increase our visibility on a global scale. Our aim is to continue innovating in the display sector and explore opportunities for collaboration with leading companies and institutions in various industries.”

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; the demand for and market acceptance for new products; changes in technology; risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our businesses, including disruptions to our supply chain; our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals; client concentration; and general economic conditions affecting our industry and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

