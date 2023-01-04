VAPR/E-Cite Motors Shareholders Adopt Resolutions Changing Name to Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. and Approve Company to Change Ticker Symbol

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc., (OTC PINK:VAPR) dba E-Cite Motors, announced that all of the members of the Board of Directors and the holder of a majority of the outstanding voting power of Vapor Brands International, Inc., a Nevada corporation by written consent have adopted resolutions to change the name of the corporation to INNOVATIVE EV TECHONOGLIES, INC.

It has been resolved in the best interest of the corporation that the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to so change the name of the Corporation is approved and adopted in all material respects.

It has been further resolved by all of the members of the Board of Directors and the holder of a majority of the outstanding voting power of Vapor Brands that changing the ticker symbol is in the best interests of the Corporation that the Corporation change its ticker symbol, in order of preference, to INEV or IEVT, or to such other ticker symbol as is made available by FINRA to the Corporation, and/or the Corporation's President and/of Chief Executive Officer may determine in his sole discretion.

E-Cite Motors CEO Barry Henthorn commented: "This is an important step evolving VAPR to be better positioned to accelerate its growth, and we thank the shareholders for their quick response in supporting this change. We are excited to bring our vehicles to the showroom and are thankful for the support of our shareholders."

The Company is currently the sole shareholder in Acclaimed Automotive an automobile repair and restoration company www.acclaimedauto.com and E-Cite Motors Group www.ecitemotors.com.Both Subsidiaries' will continue to operate under their respective names and websites.The Parent Company now will utilizes the website www.innovativeev.com as its primary corporate website and shareholder correspondence relating to the public company.

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International/Innovative EV Technologies, dba E-Cite Motors
www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

