Mirth Connect by NextGen Healthcare Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced its clinical data exchange solution, Mirth%26reg%3B+Connect, has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC Health IT) 2015+Edition+Cures+Update+certification. Mirth Connect met the rigorous standards for security of healthcare data required to receive certification by SLI Compliance®, an ONC Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB).

Effective interoperability between providers is critical for positive patient outcomes. The complexity between different organizations, data types and formats, and the variety of connectivity methods used to exchange patient information requires a high degree of flexibility and customizability to meet specific healthcare needs. Mirth Connect was created with this in mind. ONC-ACB certification signifies that Mirth Connect complies with all applicable certification requirements in support of the 21st Century Cures Act. With this certification, users have greater assurance of data integrity as well as optimal security when exchanging patient data.

“Mirth Connect simplifies data exchange so that providers can glean meaningful insights that lead to improved patient outcomes,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer at NextGen Healthcare. “The certification of our open-source application, which has the flexibility, compatibility, and functionality to integrate into most healthcare systems, is yet another example of how NextGen Healthcare is leading the way in interoperability and secure data exchange.”

“The seamless exchange of data that Mirth Connect enables is unrivaled,” said Robert Werner, senior interface developer at University of Toledo Medical Center. “I’ve been using integration engines for 25 years, and Mirth Connect, by far, blows away the competition.”

Last year, NextGen Healthcare announced NextGen® Enterprise was the first complete EHR to receive ONC Health IT Cures Certification. Soon after, NextGen%26reg%3B+Office, the company’s award-winning electronic health record and practice management (EHR/PM) platform for small practices, also attained certification.

A worldwide integration engine leader, Mirth Connect is used by domestic and international hospitals, health systems, clinics, provider groups, labs and testing facilities, public health agencies, government entities, health IT organizations, pharmacies, and more. These organizations rely on Mirth Connect to deliver compliant data with speed and accuracy.

For more information about Mirth Connect, visit the website here.

About This Certification

Mirth Connect version 4.2 is 2015 Edition Cures Update compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Holds Certificate No: 15.05.05.2054.NGHM.01.00.1.221229
Certification Date: ​Dec 29,2022

Modules Criteria tested: 170.315(d)(1)-(2), (d)(5)-(10), (d)(12)-(13), and (g)(4)-(5)

Clinical Quality Measures tested: None

Additional software used: Role-Based Access Control extension, Cures Certification Support extension, SSL Manager extension, and Multifactor Authentication (DUO, TOTP) extension

Mandatory disclosures: Mirth Connect Extensions use a tiered annual subscription bundle called Premium Bundles (Silver - NGE Clients only, Gold, and Platinum). These standardized bundles benefit customers using our cost-benefit model defined as a "per server installation" of the extension(s) in production with attributed 3 non-production instances. In comparison, other integration services that charge based on the total number of interfaces and qualified message counts.

All extensions required for 2015 Edition Cures Update certification can be added to the Gold or Platinum Premium tiers. For more, go to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nextgen.com%2Fcertifications-and-cost-disclosures.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About SLI Compliance

SLI Compliance is an independent division under parent organization GLI LLC. As an accredited lab under the National Voluntary Accreditation Program (NVLAP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (NVLAP Lab Code 200733-0: TESTING), SLI Compliance offers high-quality compliance testing and certification services to some of the most regulated industries. As an Office of the National Coordinator Authorized Test Lab (ONC-ATL) and Authorized Certification Body (ONC-ACB), SLI Compliance is authorized to perform Health IT testing and certification for the ONC's Health IT Certification Program. In addition to the Health IT industry, SLI Compliance is accredited by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission as a Voting System Test Lab (VSTL) qualified to test voting systems to Federal standards. SLI Compliance provides a full range of Voting System Testing Services and Election Support Services to international, state, and local governing bodies. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fslicompliance.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230104005902r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005902/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.