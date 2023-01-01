GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today for the first time in the 2023 to discuss new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He kicked things off with an announcement regarding the annual membership promotion, where new customers can receive up to 30% off when they sign up. The promotion ends Jan. 9.

Using Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial), Tesla Inc. ( TSLA, Financial) and several other companies as examples, Tian then went on to look at the new Income Statement Breakdown feature, which he introduced last month.

As its name suggests, the new chart breaks down a company’s income statement so users can see how it makes money.

Other related charts are also available to add to the Stock Summary page, including the operating revenue by business segment as well as by geographic region.

Tian also reviewed the updated DCF Calculator, the Buffett Indicator and Model Portfolios, among other features.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!