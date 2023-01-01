January Members Engagement Meeting Recap

Users can now view a breakdown of a company's income statement

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Other related segment data is also available.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus founder and CEO Dr. Charlie Tian went live today for the first time in the 2023 to discuss new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

He kicked things off with an announcement regarding the annual membership promotion, where new customers can receive up to 30% off when they sign up. The promotion ends Jan. 9.

Using Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) and several other companies as examples, Tian then went on to look at the new Income Statement Breakdown feature, which he introduced last month.

As its name suggests, the new chart breaks down a company’s income statement so users can see how it makes money.

1610740545456537600.png

Other related charts are also available to add to the Stock Summary page, including the operating revenue by business segment as well as by geographic region.

1610740742836289536.png

1610740868405362688.png

Tian also reviewed the updated DCF Calculator, the Buffett Indicator and Model Portfolios, among other features.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.