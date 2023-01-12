DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix ( CMRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.



An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

CONTACTS:

Michelle LaSpaluto

919 972-7115

[email protected]

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

[email protected]

Nick Lamplough / Dan Moore / Tanner Kaufman

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449