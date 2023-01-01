MegaCorp Logistics Taps RingCentral® for Best-in-Class Voice Capabilities to Support Seamless, Flexible Customer Service Communication

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MegaCorp+Logistics, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the U.S., has partnered with RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, to bring RingCentral’s best-in-class cloud communications capabilities to power more effective employee-customer communications across their enterprise.

With over a decade of service to customers from Fortune 500 companies to small privately held firms, MegaCorp Logistics has proven to be one of the most capable logistics providers in America, driving nearly $3.2 billion in revenue since 2009. Still a rapidly growing business that relies heavily on phones to communicate with customers and vetted carrier partners, the company’s previous telephone solution could not scale, nor offer some key technology features and reliability that MegaCorp needed. When regular phone outages were costing the organization up to $40,000 an hour in lost sales, it quickly became apparent that in order to drive continued success for their business, MegaCorp’s leaders needed a more advanced cloud-based communications solution, rooted in reliability and trust.

“We’re at a stage in our growth where we’re onboarding new employees weekly, therefore a solution that can grow with us is mission critical. The RingCentral team worked hard to understand the full scope of our needs and put forth a solution that delivers,” said Jared Leake, lead voice engineer, MegaCorp Logistics. “As critical as phones are to our business, RingCentral’s proven track record and reputation in cloud communications make it the ideal partner to help take our business forward. With unmatched scalability and flexibility, RingCentral will allow us to continue our rapid growth trajectory while enabling our team to better meet customers’ needs, particularly as their supply chains grow increasingly more complex.”

In addition to enabling seamless, flexible employee and customer communication, the team at MegaCorp Logistics wanted their new cloud communications solution to be similar to the company’s previous premised-based routing so as not to disrupt their workflow and risk losing sales opportunities. With a dependable solution, customizable deployment, and reliable network, RingCentral understood this need better than anyone.

“Even in the new era of work, where messaging and meetings are also important, voice will always be at the heart of customer communications. It’s exciting to see our world-class voice solution enable even more success for a company like MegaCorp Logistics,” said Joe Jacob, senior vice president of field sales at RingCentral. “As MegaCorp enters its next phase of growth, we’re proud to arm their team with the gold-standard in secure, reliable voice communications, underpinning what will undoubtedly be a more productive and interactive customer engagement solution that will serve them well for years to come.”

About MegaCorp Logistics

MegaCorp Logistics, founded by Denise and Ryan Legg in 2009, specializes in full and less-than-truckload shipments (dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal, air, etc) throughout North America. MegaCorp is committed to creating long-term, strategic partnerships with their clients who range from Fortune 500 companies to regional companies and distributors. MegaCorp serves all business sectors of the US economy including (but not limited to) food, manufacturing, retail, government, textiles, and metals/building materials. MegaCorp strives to offer the best to their clients, transportation partners and employees. You can trust that we will deliver.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™  (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems, RingCentral® empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, device, and device location. RingCentral offers three essential products in its portfolio, including RingCentral MVP®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company's video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and allows customers to customize business workflows easily. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices worldwide.

© 2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230105005039r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005039/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.