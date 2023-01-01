Expected to Lead to Increased Usage and Engagement

JERICHO, NY, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) ( PALT), a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce the availability of lobbies for its games, including backgammon and chess, which are now available on both Apple iOS and Google Play. The game lobbies enable the matching of players with others who want to play. Additionally, hands free audio and video capability will make the experience feel much more in person.

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of Paltalk, commented, “We believe the addition of game lobbies which enable queuing capability for our games will lead to an increase in usage and engagement. Our users no longer need to know another member in order to play against someone, as they can now join a queue to be matched with another member looking to play a game. We expect this added functionality to make it easier for our users to engage in our games and spend more time within our community. We look forward to adding additional games over the course of 2023.”

ABOUT PALTALK, INC. ( PALT)

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include ManyCam, Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 14 patents. For more information, please visit: www.paltalk.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the anticipated impact of the ManyCam acquisition on our business and future financial and operating results; the Company’s ability to improve, market and promote the ManyCam software; the willingness of new and existing users to pay for the ManyCam software; our availability to consummate favorable acquisitions and integrate any companies or properties we acquire; the amount and timing of stock repurchases, if any, under the Company’s stock repurchase plan and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such plan; the Company’s ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

[email protected]

ClearThink

[email protected]

917-658-7878