WaveDancer Wraps up Year with nearly $500k of Additional Revenue in its Secure Supply Chain Technology Business

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Contract with US Government provides security, visibility, and easy auditability on a complex, global supply chain

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc., ( WAVD) announced today that the Company recognized nearly $500k in revenue before the year’s end, from their United States government contract implementing their end-to-end blockchain-enabled supply chain management platform. WaveDancer has taken a very complex supply chain and enabled blockchain throughout every step of the process – from acquisition to final delivery – allowing the customer to have security, visibility, and easy auditability of their entire supply chain ecosystem.

“Given the complexity and sensitivity of this mission, I am extremely proud of the work we’ve done for the US Government to develop an easy-to-use interface powered by the security and transparency capabilities of blockchain technology,” said Jamie Benoit, WaveDancer’s CEO. “Combined with our recent successes with commercial clients, we are beginning to lead the way for a new type of supply chain management system that provides enterprises with instant visibility and verification of their data with the complete security and transparency of distributed ledger.”

WaveDancer’s platform includes acquisition capabilities including the use of smart contracts, track and trace from start to finish, and instantaneous auditability. Additionally, the security associated with WaveDancer’s blockchain algorithms allows for the aggregation of sensitive data which can then be analyzed through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to provide precise insights and outputs on a global scale.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offers industry-first Web3 blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security. We help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges in order to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is tamper-proof and can be trusted by all parties. WaveDancer’s blockchain platform is offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor inquiries contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA
Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.
[email protected]
(212) 836-9626

ti?nf=ODcyNDYwMCM1MzM5OTU0IzIwOTQzMDg=
WaveDancer-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.