Ambarella Expands CV3 Family of Automotive AI Domain Controllers With New CV3-AD685

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CV3-AD685 Provides Single-Chip Solution for Multi-Sensor Perception, Fusion and Path Planning

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced at CES the introduction of the CV3-AD685, the first production version of the CV3 family of automotive AI domain controllers, targeting L2+ to L4 autonomous vehicles. Its next-generation CVflow® AI engine includes neural network processing that is 20x faster than the previous generation of CV2 SoCs, along with additional general vector processing capabilities to provide the overall performance required for full autonomous driving (AD) stack processing, including computer vision, HD radar, deep fusion and planning. It also integrates advanced image processing, a dense stereo and optical flow engine, Arm® Cortex® A78AE and R52 CPUs, an automotive GPU for visualizations, and a hardware security module (HSM). The CV3-AD685 is an “algorithm first” architecture that provides support for the entire AD software stack.

“Following the recent endorsements from major tier-1 suppliers, our CV3-AD domain controller family is transforming the automotive AD and ADAS market, through its unique combination of highly efficient AI processing, advanced image processing and ultra-low power consumption,” said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. “The new CV3-AD685 delivers new mass-production price and performance options for our customers. It extends our lead in AI performance-per-watt and introduces new radar processing capabilities that uniquely enable the single-chip centralized processing of raw video and 4D imaging radar data.”

The CV3-AD685’s highly-efficient CVflow AI neural vector processor (NVP) engine enables high performance, low latency, and low-power NN processing. The NVP is enhanced to efficiently enable the latest advancements in NN inference, including support for transformer networks. Additionally, the CVflow’s general vector processor (GVP) provides traditional computer vision processing while including specific optimization enhancements for HD radar. Twelve Arm Cortex A78AE CPUs and 3 dual-core, lockstep pairs of Cortex-R52 CPUs are included. CV3-AD685 is targeting ASIL-B on the chip level, with an ASIL-D safety island.

The on-chip image signal processor (ISP) provides outstanding imaging in low-light conditions, including high dynamic range (HDR) processing to extract maximum image detail in high-contrast scenes, enhancing the AI and computer vision capabilities of the chip and delivering clear video for viewing. CV3-AD685 also provides high-resolution video recording and streaming at very low bit rates with efficient encoding in the H.265 and H.264 video formats.

The hardware security module (HSM) provides isolation of different domains and secure software provisioning, as well as a suite of advanced cybersecurity features, such as asymmetric/symmetric crypto acceleration, secure storage and key provisioning, encrypted CVflow tasks, true random number generator (TRNG), one-time programmable (OTP) memory, DRAM scrambling and DRAM virtualization.

Fabricated in Samsung’s advanced 5nm automotive process technology, the low power consumption CV3-AD685 SoC is an ideal platform for efficiently implementing assisted and autonomous driving for L2+ to L4 vehicles, multi-sensor ADAS, DMS and OMS in-cabin monitoring systems, multi-channel electronic mirrors with BSD, and intelligent parking assistance and automated parking systems.

During CES 2023, Ambarella will demonstrate the latest generation of its R&D vehicles running on CV3 central domain controllers.

About Ambarella
Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Ambarella Contacts

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications, and pricing at any time without notice. © 2023 Ambarella. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4096f215-71b9-403a-876b-df9e2decf245

ti?nf=ODcyNDUzNSM1MzQwOTk4IzIwMDYyODE=
Ambarella.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.