Oak+Street+Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, named Dr. Deb Edberg as its first Chief Wellness Officer, effective immediately. The new role was created to further support provider wellness and reaffirm the Company’s commitment to being a great place to work.

“Wellness is not a problem to be solved, but rather an ongoing commitment to our teammates at Oak Street Health,” says Dr. Edberg, Chief Wellness Officer at Oak Street Health. “It is paramount that our frontline providers find joy and fulfillment in the work that they do, in addition to feeling seen and heard, so they can deliver the highest quality primary care to our patients. I am thrilled to begin this new role to help advance that commitment.”

Dr. Edberg joined Oak Street Health in 2019 as a Family Medicine Physician, and is an expert in understanding Oak Street Health’s care model and patient population. In addition to her experience providing exceptional care to patients, Dr. Edberg has ample experience stewarding organizational-wide programming, as she helped develop and launch Rush’s Family Medicine Residency and Northwestern/Erie’s Family Medicine Residency programs, both in Chicago. Most recently, she served as Associate Professor and the Director of Graduate Medical Education Development for the Rush University Department of Family Medicine. Dr. Edberg has been named a Top Doctor honoree by Chicago Magazine for five years in a row.

“Dr. Edberg’s deep knowledge of Oak Street Health’s value-based care model, combined with her experience pioneering new programming, make her particularly suited for this role,” says Dr. Julie Silverstein, Chief Medical Officer of Care Delivery at Oak Street Health. “Rebuilding healthcare as it should be includes a great experience for our providers and we are proud to have a model in place that enables them to practice at the top of their license. We look forward to all that Dr. Edberg will accomplish as Chief Wellness Officer.”

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 160 centers across 21 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the 2022 and 2021 Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social+Impact+Report.

