BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announced that unitholders will receive a dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The dividend information is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date:

January 13, 2023

Record Date:

January 17, 2023

Payable Date:

January 23, 2023

Dividend Rate:

$0.2974297 per Unit

As provided in the Trust Agreement, the quarterly royalty payment by Hilcorp North Slope, LLC to the Trust is the sum of the individual revenues attributed to the Trust as calculated each day during the quarter. The amount of revenue is determined by multiplying Royalty Production for each day in the calendar quarter by the Per Barrel Royalty for that day. Pursuant to the Trust Agreement, the Per Barrel Royalty for any day is the WTI Price for the day less the sum of (i) Chargeable Costs multiplied by the Cost Adjustment Factor and (ii) Production Taxes.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Per Barrel Royalty was calculated based on the following information:

Average WTI Price

$ 82.53

Average Adjusted Chargeable Costs

$ 73.36

Average Production Taxes

$ 2.93

Average Per Barrel Royalty

$ 6.25

Average Net Production (mb/d)

70.2

The average daily closing WTI price was above the “break-even” price for the quarter, resulting in a quarterly payment with respect to the Royalty Interest of $6,639,508 to the Trust, after an increase of $26,209 representing an underpayment to the Trust for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. In accordance with the Trust Agreement, the Trustee will pay all accrued expenses of the Trust, then distribute the excess, if any, of the cash received by the Trust over the Trust’s expenses to unitholders. After paying the Trust’s expenses accrued through December 31, 2022, $6,364,996 is available for distribution to unitholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Trustee. The actual results, performance and prospects of the Trust could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Descriptions of some of the risks that could affect the future performance of the Trust appear in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Trust’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Trust’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Trust’s annual, quarterly and other filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Neither the Trust nor the Trustee intends, and neither assumes any obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press release.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230106005424r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005424/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.