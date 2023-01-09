Bion and Olson Farms/TD Angus Announce Nebraska Sustainable Beef Practices Project

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and NORTH PLATTE, Neb., Jan. 9, 2023

NEW YORK and NORTH PLATTE, Neb., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in the development of livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, and Olson Farms/TD Angus announced a letter of intent to develop a 45,000-head sustainable beef cattle feeding operation near North Platte, Nebraska.

The project will consist of three of Bion's 15,000-head modules that will include barns with solar panels, manure collection and conditioning, biogas recovery and upgrading, ammonia capture and production of organic fertilizer products, and clean water recovery. All processes and performance will be third-party verified, USDA-certified, and recorded on blockchain, that will support a transparent and sustainable-branded premium product, with dramatic reductions in impacts to air, water, and soil.

Bion and Olson Farms/TD Angus will work together to create a definitive Joint Venture in early 2023, with construction anticipated to commence in the second half 2023. That timeline is expected to produce initial beef and coproduct revenues by the end of 2024 that will ramp up quickly in 2025 to up to 135,000 head of annual production.

Trey Wasserburger, Olson Farms/TD Angus' partner, stated, "We are excited to make this Bion project a reality. It's a perfect fit for our 'conception to consumer' model, where TD Angus bulls sire commercial calves at ranches all over the country. Those calves are brought back and fed at our family-owned feedyard and, beginning in 2024, harvested in our local producer-owned packing plant. Until now, beef sustainability has always been a proclamation. We look forward to supplying beef that is truly sustainable, for producers and the environment alike, and that have the pedigree and production history to verify it."

Bill O'Neill, Bion's CEO, said, "We found a great partner in Olson Farms/TD Angus. We are inspired by Kirk Olson's and Trey's vision to produce cattle that are better for the consumer, better for the planet, and better for the producer. That's a perfect complement to our own vision and Bion's mission. We really look forward to working together with them as we roll out our technology and business platform and demonstrate what truly sustainable beef really is."

About Olson Farms/TD Angus: Olson Farms, Inc. is a fifth-generation family owned and operated farming and custom cattle feeding business that currently feeds approximately 50,000 cattle at the southern edge of the Nebraska Sandhills. Olson Farms/TD Angus is a founding member of Sustainable Beef, LLC, a rancher-owned packing plant being developed to process 1,500 head per day near North Platte, NE. Sustainable Beef, LLC, and Walmart recently announced Walmart's equity investment in Sustainable Beef as "part of a broader strategic partnership to source top-quality angus beef from Sustainable Beef LLC's new beef processing facility."

About Bion: Bion's patented third generation technology (Gen3Tech) was designed to largely mitigate the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increase its resource efficiencies, and deliver a USDA-certified sustainable product to the consumer. The platform simultaneously prevents pollution to air, water, and soil, while recovering high-value organic fertilizer coproducts and renewable energy that increase revenues. Bion's Gen3Tech platform can create a pathway to true economic and environmental sustainability with 'win-win' benefits for a premium sector of the $175 billion U.S. livestock industry and the consumer. For more information, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'will', 'look forward (to)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

favicon.png?sn=NY80523&sd=2023-01-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bion-and-olson-farmstd-angus-announce-nebraska-sustainable-beef-practices-project-301716224.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY80523&Transmission_Id=202301090830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY80523&DateId=20230109
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.