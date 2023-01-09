Tearlach Resources Expands Lithium Portfolio

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Rock Tech Lithium Co Founder and Lithium Experts Lead Tearlach Resources.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Tearlach Resources is pleased to announce it will acquire 2 additional lithium mining projects in Canada. The company now has 5 lithium projects located in Canada.

Tearlach is a company where the world's leading lithium experts have come together on a quest to discover "Super Lithium". Most investors don't know that super lithium is the lithium that is actually needed for batteries.

Tearlach resources is led by Paul Chow who is co-founder and former CEO of Rock Tech Lithium, which is one of the most successful lithium companies.

Tearlach Resources is also led by Lindsay Bottomer who is co-founder of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia which is one of the world's largest copper mines.

Tearlach Resources was recently publicly listed in USA, Canada and Germany and the shares of this company are available for purchase in Germany (ISIN CA8779052080 WKN: A1JUY9).

It is also listed in the United States under OTC:TELHF and in Canada on the TSX.V:TEA

The company now owns 5 lithium projects in Canada.

The US military has recently announced that it will be funding Canadian mining projects amid tensions with China.

It illustrates how Canadian mining is becoming the nexus of a colossal geopolitical struggle. Ottawa just pushed Chinese state-owned companies out of the sector, and the US is now moving public funding in.

In addition to the US military funding Canadian energy metal mining companies, Canada's Québec government has revealed that it is in talks with Tesla about the automaker investing in the province.

A representative for Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec's economy minister, confirmed that the official met with Tesla executives in California recently.

"The minister met with Tesla executives during a mission in California last month. They discussed Quebec's place in Tesla's supply chain."

Thus, Canada is quickly becoming the hottest area for energy metal mining.

The pedigree of the board is one that would only associate themselves with Top tier projects. The Projects are all located in an area where there have been massive lithium discoveries.

To learn more about the company please visit The Financial Stars Research reports below in German and English.

For German

Dieser Super-Lithium-Börsengang explodiert im Wert! - 28.11.2022 (wallstreet-online.de)

For English

A "Superlithium" Stock That Is SURGING (thefinancialstar.com)

This Press release was disseminated by Tearlach Resources.

PR contact:

Chuck Ross
Suite 610-700 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC. V6C 1G8
604 688-5007
[email protected]

SOURCE: Tearlach Resources



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734175/Tearlach-Resources-Expands-Lithium-Portfolio

img.ashx?id=734175

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.