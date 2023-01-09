Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that “Mike Crispi Unafraid” has officially joined the Salem Podcast Network beginning today, January 9, 2023. The podcast, which launched in 2022, is hosted by Mike Crispi and will release one episode each weekday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005404/en/

Mike Crispi (Photo: Business Wire)

Crispi is an experienced television reporter, talk show host, and political operative throughout the Northeast. During the 2020 election, he provided live coverage of political rallies and grassroots conservative events on Right Side Broadcasting. In the last year, he has hosted one of the most popular live shows on Rumble. He has worked on multiple campaigns at both the state and federal levels, including his own Congressional campaign in New Jersey.

“It is a great honor to join forces with Salem Media,” Crispi said. “I have long admired their hosts, programming, and vision for the future of conservative media. This podcast has been a success since we started it last year, and I couldn’t think of a more genuine and authentic partner to help take it to the next level.”

“We’re excited to add Mike to our line-up,” said Marcus Brown, director of content strategy for the Salem Podcast Network. “He brings an enthusiasm and energy to our growing roster of young, conservative voices.”

The Salem Podcast network launched in January 2021 and is ranked as the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform, with over 17 million average downloads per month.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary, and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005404/en/