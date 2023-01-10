PR Newswire

- Global cybersecurity industry to recruit 3.4 million additional professionals to help neutralize the cybercriminal threat

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, has forecast five ways the digital security landscape will impact life and business in 2023 and beyond.

As one of the leading providers of cybersecurity solutions globally with over 3,000 experts helping the world's largest companies to increase resilience, DXC Technology is seeing an evolving landscape of threats, but also opportunities to tackle them.

1. The cybersecurity arms race will accelerate

Cybercriminals and cybersecurity professionals will both use artificial intelligence (AI) in an increasingly sophisticated battle of wits. In the case of cybersecurity defense, AI has been mainly used to identify patterns of suspicious behavior. Due to the volume of suspect activity and the number of false positives, cybersecurity staff are often overwhelmed.

The good news is that in 2023 and beyond, we should be able to start automating AI-based security controls and response mechanisms – helping to react faster and more accurately to cyberattacks, reducing possible downtime and protecting personal and business critical data.

"While AI can automate threat detection and elimination, the underlying processes are based on an understanding of past activity, which will incentivize cybercriminals to come up with new types of attacks," said Mark Hughes, President of Security at DXC Technology. "Keeping pace will be a challenge, especially if quantum computing enters the fray in the coming years, which could see today's defenses breached in seconds."

2. We'll need to be cautious about who we think we're talking to in the metaverse (while keeping a firm hold of our digital wallets)

2023 is set to be important year for the metaverse with Meta, Microsoft, Virbela and others counting on virtual worlds going mainstream. However, activity in the metaverse can raise questions around identity; how do you know that the person you think you are talking to is who they say they are? Digital certificates, perhaps built on the blockchain, could help. These certificates could also be used to secure virtual transactions in the metaverse. What is clear is that as the metaverse expands, so too will the risks.

3. Geo-political cybersecurity attacks will increase but also lead to innovation in defense

Russia's attack on Ukraine has reminded us in the starkest way possible that warfare is now hybrid and the risks of geopolitically motivated cyberattacks are real. As a result, many cyber insurance policies are now being written to exclude acts of cyberwar, creating challenges for cyber risk mitigation.

With lingering geopolitical tensions, this threat is set to continue in 2023. In fact, with more than 70 countries due to hold government elections in 2023 (events frequently targeted by state-sponsored actors), it will be a challenging year for cybersecurity defenses. However, we can learn from case studies such as Ukraine's 'exemplary' defense against Russian cyberattacks.

4. Cybersecurity attacks will target critical national infrastructure that supplies our homes

When the lights go out or the gas is cut, most people are unlikely to think it's the result of an industrial cybersecurity breach. But Operational Technology (OT) is an emerging battleground for cyberattacks, with the systems that control and automate factories and civil infrastructure (including power stations and dams) becoming a target.

With ongoing geopolitical tensions, the OT cyber threat will grow in 2023 putting pressure on industries to ensure they stay one step ahead by baking in cybersecurity protection across their operations.

5. Career opportunities in cybersecurity will grow

There is an estimated global shortfall of around 3.4 million cybersecurity workers. With growing threats from advanced technologies, this number is likely to increase.

The cyber skills gap creates career opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds. In the UK for example, there are currently approximately 1,000 cybersecurity opportunities for graduates listed on the GradCracker careers portal. But it's not just graduates who can benefit. Many companies offer the chance for people to retrain in cybersecurity.

"The inclusivity of the cybersecurity space extends to neurodiversity," added Mark Hughes. "For example, DXC's Dandelion Program helps individuals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other neurological conditions to build careers in IT, including cybersecurity. The growth of the cyber threat creates career opportunities for people of all backgrounds."

Cyber threats will continue to increase in speed and complexity during 2023 and beyond but so too will the ability to apply the latest technologies, approaches and talent to tackle them. "The cybersecurity arms race is an apt analogy – the right side must win," concluded Mark Hughes.

For more information, please visit:

https://dxc.com/us/en/insights/perspectives/article/five-cybersecurity-trends-that-will-shape-2023-and-beyond

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxc-technology-identifies-five-cybersecurity-trends-that-will-impact-life-and-business-in-2023-and-beyond-301716901.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company