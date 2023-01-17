TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") ( TSXV:ROS, Financial)(FSE:2OJ)(OTCQB:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive drilling results (Figures 1 and 4) from an additional program consisting of 41 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 14 Air Core (AC) and 2 Diamond Drilling ("DD") holes totaling 6,153 meters (m) at our Southern Mankouke Zone.

The results confirm additional mineralization and the continuity of mineralization between the main mineral resources of MS1 and its satellite at MS3. In addition, significant mineralization near the surface and in the fresh rock at depth, allows for a southern pit shell extension with the capturing of these potential additional ounces.

Drilling Highlights:

Mankouke South

1.1 gpt gold over 29m from drill hole RCMan22-0094 from 8 m including 5.15 gpt gold over 1m from 32 m and 1.55 gpt gold over 31m from 103m including 5.36 gpt over 4m from 107m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 8 m 1.07 gpt gold over 29m from drill hole DDMan22-140 from 0m including 3.8 gpt gold over 3m from 0m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 0m 1.39 gpt gold over 16m from drill hole DDMan22-139 from 80m and 1.64 gpt gold over 10m from 328.5m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 80m 1.27 gpt gold over 15 m from drill hole RCMan22-0089 from69m I ncluding 4.87 gpt gold over 2m from 72m

gpt gold over from drill hole from69m 1.23 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole RCMan22-0091 from 10 m and 1.94 gpt gold over 4m from 115m including 4.05 gpt over 1m from 118m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 10 m 1.42 gpt over 6 m from drill hole RCMan22-0085 from 163m Including 5.03 gpt gold over 1m from 167

gpt over from drill hole from 163m 1.02 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole RCMan22-0090 from 155m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 155m 1.13 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole RCMan22-0082 from 138m including 4.41 gpt gold over 1m from 142m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 138m and 1.82 gpt gold over 6m from 160m

gpt gold over 6m from 160m including 4.08 gpt gold over 2m from 160m

Mankouke Central

3.43 gpt gold over 23m from drill hole RCMan22-0107 Including 5.19 gpt gold over 13m from 7m

gpt gold over from drill hole 1.76 g/t gold over 8 m from drill hole RCMAn22-0108 from 33m

g/t gold over from drill hole from 33m 1.4 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole ACMan21-1253 from 0m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 0m 1.46 gpt gold over 9m from drill hole RCMan22-0104 from 0m

gpt gold over from drill hole from 0m 1.11 gpt gold over 10 m from drill hole ACMan21-1255 from 22m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 4m internal dilution for drill holes, and 4: No top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "These additional infill drill results and step out drill results point to further growth in our resource footprint declared in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) . We are encouraged by the continuity and high-grade mineralization at our flagship Mankouke South target, which should be the core for establishing an economic stand-alone project at Kandiole. The ~ 30Mt of the resource estimation established so far at Kandiole, indicates that this project is on track to be a potential low strip high-margin oxide operation with potential for significant sulphide feed at depth, which should bolster project economics".

Mankouke South (MS1-MS3)

The last drilling campaign at Mankouke South confirmed a strike length of gold mineralization of 1.1 km, with 150m in the thickest portion, and with 360m vertical depth. The gold mineralized body of Mankouke South represents 66% of the total resource estimates of the Kandiole project with an average gold grade of 1.6g/t at 0.5 g/t cut-off (June 8, 2022, Press Release) within a pit of 315m for the deepest part and with an average strip ratio of 2.7:1.

These gold intercepts add to the upside potential of current mineral resources within applied $1,500 USD pit shell design (June 8, 2022, Press Release), as well as in the MS1-MS3 connection in the Southern part. The next drilling program goal will be the development of these gold extensions to include them into the next resource estimation update.

The gold results, along with the felsic intrusive occurrence carrying the mineralization, support the thesis of continuity of the model at depth, bringing together MS1 and MS3 into one mineralized body, which remains open. The gold is also associated with a brittle structure, yielding a strongly altered brecciation visible, for example in the DDMan22-139.

The North-West fence exploration indicates a possible extension of gold mineralization in the NW direction at MS3.

The structural and airborne geophysics interpretations, in addition to the extrapolation of the Siribaya mineralized parallel zones (Zone A and B) in the southern permit, suggest a possible gold mineralization duplication in the unexplored zone at East of MS1. Several reconnaissance holes are planned.

Mankouke Central

The Mankouke Center gold mineralization, located 4km North from Mankouke South, occurs as the thick gold enrichment at the surface (35m width) and a possible continuity of the mineralization root of this to the East.

At Mankouke Central the gold mineralization strike length reached 420m. The root is pinching around 90 m vertical depth. The mineralization could pinch, as in Mankouke South, in the base of the clastic sediment package, and resumes at depth, around the felsic intrusion, where the fractured to the brecciated zone is mineralized.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Mankouke South Drilling (MS1, MS2 and MS3)

Figure 2: Cross Section Depicting Depth Extension with RCMan22-0094 at MS1 Section 1375600

Figure 3: NW-SE Cross Section, link between MS1and MS3

Figure 4: DDMan22-139 photo gold intercepts

Figure 5: Plan view of Mankouke Center drilling

Figure 6: Mankouke Center cross section 1380600N

Geology

The pull-apart basin disseminated gold mineralization type, repeated from Siribaya/Mankouke South/Mankouke Central/Kabaya and further the Oklo's deposits in the continuous structural corridor, well-marked on the airborne geophysics magnetic and electromagnetic surveys, demonstrate a major regional structure occurrence over more than 40 km, open toward the South and the North, underneath the upper Proterozoic sandstone. The gold-bearing structure size at the surface suggests a deep sheared zone favoring the acid intrusions comings accompanied by the different hydrothermal phases carrying alteration and gold. Some additional deep holes are needed to evaluate the high-grade gold potential along this major structural corridor.

The Mankouke South disseminated gold mineralization is located within the brittle zone above a footwall unit of finely banded and alternating graphitic shale and limestone referred to as the carbonaceous bedded mudstone. The gold mineralization is associated with faults zones, quartz veins, and breccias, as well as a strong alteration, mainly albite, silicification, ankerite, and chlorite, with sulfite occurrences (pyrite, arsenopyrite). In MS1, as well as MS3, the felsic intrusion seems to play a major role in gold mineralization.

The gold mineralization at Mankouke Center is also disseminated in the clastic sediment unit strongly saprolitized, mainly associated with debris flow lithology in the vicinity of a felsic intrusion.

Drilling and Analytical Protocol

Roscan uses Geodrill Reverse Circulation (RC) to drill until maximum 170m to reach the target and Foraco to drill diamond hole, using PQ size rods in the saprolite and HQ size in the fresh rock.

The DD and RC samples have been sent for preparation to the ALS Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities to Ouagadougou for 1 kg Bottle Roll for DD and 2kg Bottle Roll for RC with atomic absorption finish including tail analysis by 50g Fire Assays for results more than 0.05ppm. AC samples were prepared by Bureau Veritas Bamako and sent to Bottle analysis at their Abidjan Laboratory. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.

Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke South

Table 2: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke South

Table 3: Drillhole Highlights at Mankouke Center

Table 4: Drillhole ID at Mankouke

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Director for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

